Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.07

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.07 and traded as high as C$12.99. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 46,408 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.05. The stock has a market cap of C$922.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.
About Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA)
