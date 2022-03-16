Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.07

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.07 and traded as high as C$12.99. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$12.67, with a volume of 46,408 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.05. The stock has a market cap of C$922.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

