Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Update

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 42.3% from the February 13th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATDRY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 598 ($7.78) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.13.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $2.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

