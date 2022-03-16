Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Short Interest Down 32.9% in February

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2,751.8% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,904,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,596 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $232.61 and a 200-day moving average of $270.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

