Automata Network Price Hits $0.37 (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Automata Network has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $62.88 million and approximately $22.86 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045397 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,722.80 or 0.06709080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,541.61 or 0.99895858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00039932 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.