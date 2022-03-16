Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Shares Down 17.5%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Avacta Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVCTF)

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

