Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $31.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avant Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Avant Diagnostics from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. Avant Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

Avant Diagnostics ( OTCMKTS:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Avant Diagnostics news, CEO Michael Praeger bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,957.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $53,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

