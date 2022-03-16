AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 225.54% and a negative return on equity of 105.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of AVEO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $12.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

