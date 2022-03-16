AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 3,600 at Barclays

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 3,750 ($48.76) to GBX 3,600 ($46.81) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

AVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.16) price target on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,000 ($39.01) target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.52) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,730 ($48.50).

AVV stock opened at GBX 2,464 ($32.04) on Tuesday. AVEVA Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,264 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,242 ($55.16). The company has a market capitalization of £7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,760.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,317.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

