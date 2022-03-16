Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.61 million.Avid Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.400-$1.510 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com cut Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.91. The company had a trading volume of 6,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,600. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $157,160.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

