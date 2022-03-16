Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

AVA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,977. Avista has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avista presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total transaction of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $105,454.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $629,299. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

