AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Cut to €29.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AXAHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of AXAHY traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 189,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,636. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.98. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

