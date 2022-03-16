Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AXNX opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $59.85.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.75% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,840 shares of company stock worth $6,603,030. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axonics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

