AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Coverage Initiated at Zelman & Associates

Investment analysts at Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of AZEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

AZEK stock opened at $25.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.92. AZEK has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,906,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,893 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 745,814 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

