B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.94

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$5.70. B2Gold shares last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 4,199,709 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on BTO shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.95.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00.

About B2Gold (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

