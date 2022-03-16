Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.
BLDP stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.55.
Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.
