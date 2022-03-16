Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at TD Securities

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

BLDP stock opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 509,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

