Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Shares Down 19.7%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 19.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48. Approximately 125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.85.

About Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNCDY)

Banca Mediolanum SpA provides commercial banking services. Its products include checking, current and savings accounts, mortgages, insurance, pension, topping-up mobile phones and the payments of taxation, utility and other bills. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Basiglio, Italy.

