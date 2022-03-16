BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.69

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.69 and last traded at $79.69, with a volume of 218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

