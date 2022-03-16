BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BDORY stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.61. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

