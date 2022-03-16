Bank of America Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $132.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $164.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.59.
Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,708. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after buying an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after buying an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
