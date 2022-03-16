Bank of America Lowers Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Price Target to $1.00

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $1.25 to $1.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATHX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,902. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.08.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Athersys will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,624,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Athersys by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 661,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 339,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Athersys by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 335,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Athersys by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 557,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,070 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athersys (Get Rating)

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

