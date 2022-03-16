Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Lowered to Sell at AlphaValue

AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.25) to €5.80 ($6.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.59) to €7.00 ($7.69) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKRIY opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

