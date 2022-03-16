Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.74% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $23,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 646,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after buying an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

IYC stock opened at $70.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.52. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a one year low of $67.37 and a one year high of $87.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.