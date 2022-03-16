Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,392,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,270 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 8.94% of Matrix Service worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 212.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 165,270 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 33.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 69.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 209,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 85,594 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matrix Service by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,487 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

Matrix Service stock opened at $8.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83. Matrix Service has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

Matrix Service ( NASDAQ:MTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $161.97 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 17.65% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRX shares. StockNews.com raised Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Matrix Service news, Director John D. Chandler purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $166,838. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matrix Service (Get Rating)

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.