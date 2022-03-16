Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 843 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.62% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $22,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $488.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.96%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

