Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.62% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $22,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APLE. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 223.88 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 750.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

