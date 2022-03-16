Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Installed Building Products worth $24,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 7.6% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $643,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 39.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 27.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total value of $6,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

