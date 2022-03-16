Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Up 21.3% in February

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,900 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 349.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

About Barratt Developments (Get Rating)

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

