Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BBSI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.10. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The company has a market cap of $555.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 515,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,284,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 213,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,755,000 after buying an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 207,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.