Bart Volkmer Sells 11,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 11th, Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $266,860.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after buying an additional 1,713,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after buying an additional 1,528,369 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in Dropbox during the third quarter worth $271,381,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Dropbox by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,884,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,956,000 after buying an additional 92,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,361,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 545,966 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

