Basf (BAS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Basf (ETR: BAS):

3/14/2022 – Basf was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/10/2022 – Basf was given a new €72.00 ($79.12) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/8/2022 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($87.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/8/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($70.33) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/4/2022 – Basf was given a new €77.00 ($84.62) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €58.00 ($63.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €74.00 ($81.32) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €92.00 ($101.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – Basf was given a new €62.00 ($68.13) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €82.00 ($90.11) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($70.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($87.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

2/25/2022 – Basf was given a new €110.00 ($120.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/11/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/8/2022 – Basf was given a new €110.00 ($120.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

2/7/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($70.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2022 – Basf was given a new €79.00 ($86.81) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/2/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

1/31/2022 – Basf was given a new €85.00 ($93.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/26/2022 – Basf was given a new €80.00 ($87.91) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/26/2022 – Basf was given a new €76.00 ($83.52) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/18/2022 – Basf was given a new €64.00 ($70.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ETR BAS opened at €53.82 ($59.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion and a PE ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €63.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €63.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf Se has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($80.09).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Se Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf Se and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.