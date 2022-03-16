Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAYRY. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($93.41) to €90.00 ($98.90) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.95) to €55.00 ($60.44) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.75.

OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 547,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

