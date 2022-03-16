Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) versus Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Critical Survey

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker pays an annual dividend of $2.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Becton, Dickinson and pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Stryker pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Becton, Dickinson and pays out 60.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stryker has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years and Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend for 50 consecutive years. Becton, Dickinson and is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

73.6% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stryker and Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 5.61 $1.99 billion $5.21 48.82 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.64 $2.09 billion $5.78 44.76

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Stryker. Becton, Dickinson and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 11.65% 24.65% 10.22% Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65%

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Stryker and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 1 6 14 0 2.62 Becton, Dickinson and 0 5 1 0 2.17

Stryker currently has a consensus price target of $291.79, suggesting a potential upside of 14.72%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus price target of $281.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Given Stryker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stryker is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Summary

Stryker beats Becton, Dickinson and on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices. The Neurotechnology & Spine segment pertains to spinal implants and neurovascular products. The company was founded by Homer H. Stryker in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, MI.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.