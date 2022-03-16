BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Down 9.5%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.98 and last traded at $146.17. Approximately 14,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 292,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

