Benin Management CORP Has $2.67 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up about 0.8% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 39.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 94,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

NYSE TRV opened at $180.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average of $160.85. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $180.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.