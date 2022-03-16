Benin Management CORP Has $383,000 Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Benin Management CORP lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

PFG opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

