Benin Management CORP Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Benin Management CORP grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after buying an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

