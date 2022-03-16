Benin Management CORP Sells 1,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 650,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

