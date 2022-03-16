Benin Management CORP Sells 1,190 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Benin Management CORP reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.6% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,028,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,220,000 after buying an additional 1,004,112 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,530,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,007,730,000 after purchasing an additional 854,744 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,373,749.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

