Benin Management CORP Sells 200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 17,869 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

Shares of BA stock opened at $179.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.54 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.