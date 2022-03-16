Benjamin Shaker Sells 79,457 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 29th, Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $124,339.90.

NYSE AGL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,631. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $22,088,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $448,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 2,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 607,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 585,488 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 143,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 32,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.82.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

