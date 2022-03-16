Berenberg Bank Lowers Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 450

Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.11) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.85) to GBX 430 ($5.59) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.72) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 438.57 ($5.70).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 339.80 ($4.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 297.80 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 456.80 ($5.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 344.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.35.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

