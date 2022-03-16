BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Get BGSF alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. BGSF has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.33.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BGSF will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BGSF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,275 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BGSF (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.