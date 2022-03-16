Binemon (BIN) Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges

Binemon (BIN) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and $4.96 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binemon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00046326 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,784.96 or 0.06739959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,218.20 or 0.99753397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039667 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

