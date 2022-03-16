Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

BVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Shares of Bioventus stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Bioventus has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.06.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bioventus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bioventus by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.