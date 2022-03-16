Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Up 37.0% in February

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.2 days.

BIRDF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.