bitCNY 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $217,958.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $217,958.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

