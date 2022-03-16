Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $71.58. The stock had a trading volume of 325,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53.
Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills by 116.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Black Hills by 1,227.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
