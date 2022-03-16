Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

