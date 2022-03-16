BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.11.

NASDAQ BL opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $104.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $5,431,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $22,931,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.0% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

