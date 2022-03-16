Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

BGX opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.