Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.4% over the last three years.
BGX opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.71. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.59.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.
